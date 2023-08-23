KK birth anniversary: Top 10 songs that are soul stirring

Late versatile singer KK has lent his soulful voice to numerous songs that are still a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
KK's unfortunate demise on 31st May 2022 left us staggered and grieving as the industry lost a gem.
On his birth anniversary, remembering his songs that are timeless and his voice left an indelible mark.
This song from Tum Mile reflects the emotion of love in its various shades.
This song of Life In A Metro beautifully captures the complexities of love and life.
KK's voice magic triggers various emotions while listening to this song even today.
This song from MP3 - Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar is a nostalgic ode to first love.
KK's voice adds depth to the emotions of the song from Gangster
This romantic track from the film Aksar showcases KK's ability to convey emotions through his voice.
This song from Crook is soul-stirring and carries a sense of longing.
This track from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein captures the pain of unrequited love.
KK's soulful voice adds depth to this melody from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
