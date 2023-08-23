KK birth anniversary: Top 10 songs that are soul stirring

Late versatile singer KK has lent his soulful voice to numerous songs that are still a hit.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

KK birth anniversary

KK’s unfortunate demise on 31st May 2022 left us staggered and grieving as the industry lost a gem.

KK evergreen songs

On his birth anniversary, remembering his songs that are timeless and his voice left an indelible mark.

Dil Ibaadat

This song from Tum Mile reflects the emotion of love in its various shades.

O Meri Jaan

This song of Life In A Metro beautifully captures the complexities of love and life.

Beete Lamhein

KK’s voice magic triggers various emotions while listening to this song even today.

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

This song from MP3 - Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar is a nostalgic ode to first love.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

KK's voice adds depth to the emotions of the song from Gangster

Soniye

This romantic track from the film Aksar showcases KK's ability to convey emotions through his voice.

Mere Bina

This song from Crook is soul-stirring and carries a sense of longing.

Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana

This track from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein captures the pain of unrequited love.

Tu Jo Mila

KK's soulful voice adds depth to this melody from Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Yaaron

