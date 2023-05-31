KK songs that are full of love and hope and will always stay with us

Take a look at the most famous songs of late Bollywood singer KK who was known to fill the void of hearts with his voice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Pal..Yeh Hai Pyaar Ke Pal has been the favourite song of all 90's kids by KK. It spoke about goodbyes and new beginnings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar made many realize their first love. KK taught us to be in love and be happy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai made all dream about their love through the eyes of Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana became a hit because of the voice of KK and R Madhavan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yaaron by KK was a friendship song where one was made to understand the importance of keeping good friends in life by KK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koi Kahe Kehta Rahein by KK is another song we all groove till date, which celebrates friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zara Sa by KK showed us the concept of unconditional love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jo Mila by KK makes us look back at our struggles and where we reached in life till now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashayein by KK was all about getting up when you lose all hope.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tadap Tadap got KK into the limelight with the chemistry of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KK was not only a great singer but he was the voice of the youth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KK was known to show many complex emotions in his songs which made one get goosebumps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
