KK songs that are full of love and hope and will always stay with us

Take a look at the most famous songs of late Bollywood singer KK who was known to fill the void of hearts with his voice.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Pal..Yeh Hai Pyaar Ke Pal

Pal..Yeh Hai Pyaar Ke Pal has been the favourite song of all 90's kids by KK. It spoke about goodbyes and new beginnings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar made many realize their first love. KK taught us to be in love and be happy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai made all dream about their love through the eyes of Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana

Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana became a hit because of the voice of KK and R Madhavan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yaaron

Yaaron by KK was a friendship song where one was made to understand the importance of keeping good friends in life by KK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahein

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahein by KK is another song we all groove till date, which celebrates friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zara Sa

Zara Sa by KK showed us the concept of unconditional love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Jo Mila

Tu Jo Mila by KK makes us look back at our struggles and where we reached in life till now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashayein

Aashayein by KK was all about getting up when you lose all hope.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tadap Tadap

Tadap Tadap got KK into the limelight with the chemistry of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About KK

KK was not only a great singer but he was the voice of the youth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Versatile

KK was known to show many complex emotions in his songs which made one get goosebumps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top actresses who came out strong after a miscarriage

 

 Find Out More