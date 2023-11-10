Know Sara Tendulkar’s income, love interests, hobbies, car collection and more
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Many news stories feature Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the renowned cricket player Sachin Tendulkar.
Sara Tendulkar completed her education at Dhirubhai Ambani's school before moving to London to pursue a medical degree.
Sara aspires to become a professional model. Sara is often seen promoting various brands on her social media accounts.
As beautiful as Sara looks, her hobbies are equally unique and interesting.
Sara Tendulkar enjoys reading, watching movies, and listening to music. In addition, she enjoys sharing posts on social media.
Her monthly income from modeling and social media is approximately Rs 5 lakh. Sara's estimated net worth is between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.
When it comes to her collection of vehicles, Sara owns two BMWs. The BMW I8 is the first vehicle, and the BMW M6 is the second.
Sara and Shubman Gill are currently the subject of a lot of discussion.
