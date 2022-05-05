Celeb guests expected on Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar announced Koffee With Karan 7 is going to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar and not on TV.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Source informed BL that Karan "is looking forward to having a chat with Alia Bhatt about getting married to dream man Ranbir Kapoor."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may confirm dating or break-up on the Koffee couch.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar courted a lot of controversies. Karan would love to put an end to it.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is currently B-town's favourite. Karan would love to get to know more about her and her roots.

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky's return to the place where IT ALL BEGAN is a must! Also, cupid Karan deserves a chat too!

