Koffee With Karan season 7 has started streaming, and there are many stars who have decided to stay away from Karan's chat show...Source: Bollywood
Ranbir has been on the show a few times, he refused to come on KWK 7.Source: Bollywood
Watching Shah Rukh Khan was always fun on KWK, but reportedly, the superstar is not keen on coming on the show anymore.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma has been on Koffee With Karan a few times, but reportedly, now she has parted ways from Karan's show.Source: Bollywood
Twinkle Khanna had only come once on the show earlier, but reportedly now has decided not to be on it.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif has also been on Koffee With Karan a multiple times, and earlier also she has shown her displeasure about being on the show.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, RRR star Jr NTR was invited for KWK 7, but he rejected the offer.Source: Bollywood
According to reports, even Ram Charan was called on the show, but he refused it.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!