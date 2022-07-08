Stars who refused KWK

Koffee With Karan season 7 has started streaming, and there are many stars who have decided to stay away from Karan's chat show...

Murtuza Iqbal

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir has been on the show a few times, he refused to come on KWK 7.

Shah Rukh Khan

Watching Shah Rukh Khan was always fun on KWK, but reportedly, the superstar is not keen on coming on the show anymore.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has been on Koffee With Karan a few times, but reportedly, now she has parted ways from Karan's show.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna had only come once on the show earlier, but reportedly now has decided not to be on it.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has also been on Koffee With Karan a multiple times, and earlier also she has shown her displeasure about being on the show.

Jr NTR

Reportedly, RRR star Jr NTR was invited for KWK 7, but he rejected the offer.

Ram Charan

According to reports, even Ram Charan was called on the show, but he refused it.

