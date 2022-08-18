Vicky Kaushal appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Sidharth Malhotra and spilled beans about her wife Katrina Kaif on the show and left everyone surprised.Source: Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal said that post-marriage life feels great with Katrina and he called her the wisest.Source: Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal that his wife Katrina Kaif keeps him grounded and he learns a lot from her.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have fought over the closest place.Source: Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal said that they both are terrible cooks but Katrina makes better eggs.Source: Bollywood
During the rapid fire round, Vicky Kaushal was asked what he misses about single life. He said the Miss is now Mrs.Source: Bollywood
