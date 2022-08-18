Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal's confessions about his marriage with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Sidharth Malhotra and spilled beans about her wife Katrina Kaif on the show and left everyone surprised.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2022

Vicky Kaushal's confessions about his marriage will make you go awww

Vicky Kaushal called Katrina Kaif wisest

Vicky Kaushal said that post-marriage life feels great with Katrina and he called her the wisest.

Vicky Kaushal said that Katrina Kaif keeps him grounded

Vicky Kaushal that his wife Katrina Kaif keeps him grounded and he learns a lot from her.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fight

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have fought over the closest place.

Vicky Kaushal revealed Katrina Kaif makes better eggs

Vicky Kaushal said that they both are terrible cooks but Katrina makes better eggs.

Vicky Kaushal said the Miss is now Mrs

During the rapid fire round, Vicky Kaushal was asked what he misses about single life. He said the Miss is now Mrs.

