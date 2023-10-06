Koffee With Karan 8: The most fake celebrities in the history of Karan Johar's show

Before Koffee With Karan season 8 begins, a look at the fake contestants who graced the show and netizens slammed them.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Varun Dhawan

The actor Varun Dhawan has appeared on Koffee With Karan several times before. Netizens felt he was fake all the time.

Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt graced the couch on Koffee With Karan season 4 with Emraan Hashmi.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s bromance

The two were on KWK 5 and their bromance was called fake by the fans. Their chemistry looked forced and it clearly looked scripted.

Emraan Hashmi

Karan Johar welcomed Emraan Hashmi on KWK season 4 with Mahesh Bhatt. Netizens slammed Karan for not giving hamper to Emraan.

Ananya Panday

The star kid appeared on Koffee With Karan 6 and netizens felt that she was fake throughout the show.

Anil Kapoor

He graced the couch with Varun Dhawan in season 7. There were a lot of hilarious moments in the show, but something was surely missing.

Tiger Shroff

The handsome hunk of Bollywood Tiger Shroff appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Kriti Sanon.

