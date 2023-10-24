Koffee with Karan 8, Chandramukhi 2 and more Top 10 new movies and web series releasing on OTT this week

Here is a list of new releases on OTT platforms in the last week of October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
Most popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan 8 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 26th October. First guests of the season are power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut’s latest horror comedy film Chandramukhi 2 will release digitally on Netflix on 26th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A light hearted Malayalam web series revolving around unconventional family will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 25th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean drama Casteaway Diva will release on Netflix on 28th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second chapter of Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh’s web series released on Zee 5 on 24th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The anime drama Pluto will release on Netflix on 26 October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will release on Amazon Prime Video on 26th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second season of Aspirants will release on Amazon Prime Video on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Burning Betrayal will be released on Netflix on 25th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red is an adventure drama releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on 27th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
