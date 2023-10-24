Koffee with Karan 8, Chandramukhi 2 and more Top 10 new movies and web series releasing on OTT this week

Here is a list of new releases on OTT platforms in the last week of October.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Koffee with Karan 8

Most popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan 8 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 26th October. First guests of the season are power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut’s latest horror comedy film Chandramukhi 2 will release digitally on Netflix on 26th October.

Master Peace

A light hearted Malayalam web series revolving around unconventional family will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 25th October.

Casteaway Diva

Korean drama Casteaway Diva will release on Netflix on 28th October.

Duranga season 2

The second chapter of Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh’s web series released on Zee 5 on 24th October.

Pluto

The anime drama Pluto will release on Netflix on 26 October.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will release on Amazon Prime Video on 26th October.

Aspirants 2

The second season of Aspirants will release on Amazon Prime Video on Amazon Prime Video.

Burning Betrayal

Burning Betrayal will be released on Netflix on 25th October.

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red is an adventure drama releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on 27th October.

