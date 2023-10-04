Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more expected guests on Karan Johar's show

Gear up for all the juicy Bollywood gossip as Koffee With Karan season 8 has been officially announced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours are rife that Shah Rukh Khan will kickstart KWK season 8. He has had a fantabulous 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan, and has lots to share.
Suhana Khan and the team of The Archies can also be expected to be a part of Koffee With Karan 8.
In the promo, Karan Johar talks about about a newly married couple. Parineeti and Raghav fit into the list naturally.
It is also being speculated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will make an appearance together on KWK 8. Ranbir also has his Animal coming up soon.
Last season, many South stars graced KWK. It is being anticipated that this season, fans will get to see Allu Arjun on the couch.
Reports suggest that KGF star Yash will also grace the show along with his wife.
Rishabh Shetty and his wife are also on the list of expected guests. The actor has now become a pan-India star with Kantara.
Given that Tiger 3 is releasing in November, will Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif appear together on Koffee With Karan 8? May be!
The entire nepotism debate started from Koffee With Karan. Will KJo and Kangana put it behind with season 8? KJo recently praised Kangana too so you never know!
She has come a long way in the film industry and has become a very popular face. Will she make her KWK debut this season?
Koffee With Karan season 8 is going to premiere on 26th October.
Koffee With Karan season 8 will be live on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.
