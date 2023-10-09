Koffee With Karan 8: Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan on Karan Johar’s show?

Karan Johar is whipping up his guest list for KWK 8 and fans have some extreme ideas about pairs who should be on the show. Take a look.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

KWK 8

A new season is brewing and Karan is wondering if he should invite his enemies this time. This has made fans’ imagination run wild. Check out their hot picks for the season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut, duh!

Everyone obviously wants to see if the Queen is on KJo’s mind. But, to make things interesting they want her to come along with KJo’s ‘nepo’ kid – Alia Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana and Salman

If fans have their way, they would want Kangana for not one but two episodes. And in one with Salman – both are known to let their guards down and talk unabashedly. OMG!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan

KJo had an alleged fallout with Kartik and fans want the young superstar to be on the show. They want him with Shraddha Kapoor, to relive the TJMM moments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha

Not just Kartik, fans are also eager to see VD and SK together and feel it will be a fun episode to see the two together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor

When it comes to couples, Alia and RK, whom we haven’t known closely together as a couple, remain to be a hot fave this season too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat and Anushka

They like to keep their private life under wraps and fans cannot have enough of them. They want the duo to make an appearance ASAP.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman and SRK

Before Tiger 3 and before Tiger vs Pathaan, will KJo be able to bring these two together for a firecracker episode?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena and Alia

If not with RK or Kangana, fans would definitely love to see Bebo and her sis-in-law together. What fun it would be when they spill out all the Kapoor fam secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bring back Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The last time she spoke about her separation and picking herself up. Life has been full of challenges for her and Sam can again inspire fans with her life stories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer and Deepika

Oh this would be super fun to have KJo grill the two about their married life secrets, how DP handles Ranveer and what they keep talking about during events and photo ops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khan Trio

Salman, SRK, Aamir in one episode. What a delight it will be to see the Khans talk about their life theories, art of choosing films and future plans to continue to rule the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz and Sonam Bajwa

Punjabi Kudis in the house! Do we say more? Fans obviously can imagine what the episode will be like and how KJo handles the hotness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New season update

Koffee With Karan 8 will air on Disney+ Hotstar from October 26th onwards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First guests

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are touted to be the first guests on the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham team

It is speculated that Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again team – Ajay Devgn, Ranveer and Akshay will appear together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mission Raniganj box office day 3: Akshay Kumar film picks up due to word of mouth, weekdays crucial

 

 Find Out More