Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar confirms Shah Rukh Khan's absence; reveals the reason

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar has revealed the reason why Shah Rukh Khan will not be making an appearance on the latest season of his show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

KWK 8: Karan Johar has spilled the beans

Karan Johar is back with the new season of Koffee With Karan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KWK 8: Karan Johar on SRK

Karan Johar has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is not coming

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK deserves his silence

Karan Johar said that Shah Rukh Khan deserves his silence and people should respect it

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan avoiding media

KJo said that directors should respect his choice and he's entitled to it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Long-term friendship

We know that Karan Johar considers SRK and Gauri Khan as his own family

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar planning a movie

Karan Johar wants to bring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan back again on screen

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KJo on film with SRK

He said he is very keen to work with him really soon

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai critique

Karan Johar said that Shabana Azmi was critical of the gender politics in KKHH

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DeepVeer on KWK 8

Karan Johar got very emotional during the Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone episode

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan

He did not rule out doing a movie with Kartik Aaryan in the future

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 vs Pathaan: Choreographer reveals how Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina, Deepika are as dancers

 

 Find Out More