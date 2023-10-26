Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar confirms Shah Rukh Khan's absence; reveals the reason

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar has revealed the reason why Shah Rukh Khan will not be making an appearance on the latest season of his showSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Karan Johar is back with the new season of Koffee With KaranSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is not comingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar said that Shah Rukh Khan deserves his silence and people should respect itSource: Bollywoodlife.com
KJo said that directors should respect his choice and he's entitled to it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We know that Karan Johar considers SRK and Gauri Khan as his own familySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar wants to bring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan back again on screenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said he is very keen to work with him really soonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar said that Shabana Azmi was critical of the gender politics in KKHHSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar got very emotional during the Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone episodeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He did not rule out doing a movie with Kartik Aaryan in the futureSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!