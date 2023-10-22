Koffee With Karan 8: Kartik Aaryan refuses invite? From feud to burying hatchet, a timeline of actor-director's relationship 

Karan Johar's chat show is about to begin and fans are eager to know, whether Kartik will grace the couch this time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023
Last time, Kartik Aaryan was mentioned on the Koffee Kouch so many times despite not being a part of the show that it was trolled and called Koffee With Kartik.
If reports are anything to go by, Kartik has politely refused to be a part of Koffee With Karan 8 this time.
As per the India Today report, Kartik isn't ready to face Karan and have an open conversation about everything. And hence, he has refused. He is too shy.
Kartik Aaryan was supposed to work with Karan Johar in Dostana 2. It also had Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead.
Soon reports surfaced saying Kartik had been fired from the movie. Kartik's alleged 'unprofessional behaviour.' was the reason for the fallout
It was said that Kartik's market value had increased after delivering hits. Hence, he allegedly wanted to star in the movie but hiked his fees. Karan felt it was unprofessional as they had signed the deal already.
When Kartik appeared on Aap Ki Adaalat, Kartik said that his mother told him whenever there is an altercation between two people, the younger one should never talk about it.
Earlier this year, Karan and Kartik were snapped leaving the same building and it led to speculations of them ending their fight.
Last month, Kartik and Karan were spotted in Toronto together and they even posed for pictures. Fans jumped to conclusions about a new movie.
While Kartik might not appear on Koffee With Karan, is definitely making a movie with Karan, states a report in India Today.
As per reports, an announcement of Karan and Kartik's movie will be made soon, actually, sooner than expected.
It seems like fans have to wait another season perhaps to see Kartik on Koffee With Karan.
