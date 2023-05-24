Koffee With Karan 8: Relook at top 10 controversial statements made on Karan Johar’s show

Before Koffee with Karan 8 take a look most controversial statements made by celebrities on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
Karan Johar is all set for Koffee with Karan season 8Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut called the host KJo flag bearer of nepotism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Indian cricketers sparked controversies for their sexiest remarks on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone hinted at Ranbir Kapoor’s infidelity saying he should endorse a condom brand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan taunted Priyanka Chopra for her accent. In another episode the latter gave a savage reply.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh took a jibe at Karan Johar saying where else do we get to talk shit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a plastic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan apologised to Salman Khan on the show but this irked the latter who wanted an apology personally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the show Ranveer Singh asked Anushka Sharma “Hey, you want your a** pinched? I'm right here." the actress warned the actor to not talk to her like that.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tusshar Kapoor had to name an actress that comes to his mind with the word botox and he immediately said, Preity Zinta. The actress was upset and later he apologized her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were asked to rank actresses by sex appeals and the two said Sonam Kapoor is a classic beauty and not sexy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
