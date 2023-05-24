Koffee With Karan 8: Relook at top 10 controversial statements made on Karan Johar’s show

Before Koffee with Karan 8 take a look most controversial statements made by celebrities on the show

Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar is all set for Koffee with Karan season 8

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut called the host KJo flag bearer of nepotism.

Hardik Pandya And KL Rahul

The Indian cricketers sparked controversies for their sexiest remarks on the show.

Deepika Padukone - Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone hinted at Ranbir Kapoor’s infidelity saying he should endorse a condom brand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Priyanka Chopra

Kareena Kapoor Khan taunted Priyanka Chopra for her accent. In another episode the latter gave a savage reply.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh took a jibe at Karan Johar saying where else do we get to talk shit.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a plastic.

Shah Rukh Khan - Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan apologised to Salman Khan on the show but this irked the latter who wanted an apology personally.

Ranveer Singh - Anushka Sharma

On the show Ranveer Singh asked Anushka Sharma “Hey, you want your a** pinched? I'm right here." the actress warned the actor to not talk to her like that.

Tusshar Kapoor - Preity Zinta

Tusshar Kapoor had to name an actress that comes to his mind with the word botox and he immediately said, Preity Zinta. The actress was upset and later he apologized her.

Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were asked to rank actresses by sex appeals and the two said Sonam Kapoor is a classic beauty and not sexy.

