Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Yash and more; check celebs to grace the couch this season

Karan Johar is all set for Koffee With Karan Season 8. We have made a compilation of the list of stars who will be seen on the show, this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2023
Karan Johar is getting ready for the new season of Koffee With Karan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers are working on locking the dates for the new season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the newest season will go on air somewhere in August or September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show will have anew format and a lot of juicy gossips will be spilled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was not seen in season 7 of Koffee With Karan and will be seen in season 8. He will talk about the success of Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the Pushpa star will be invited for Karan's show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu's wife Sneha will reportedly also grace the show with her husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The KGF fame star will be invited too on Karan's show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash's wife Radhika reportedly will also be seen in the show with her husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star reportedly will be seen with his wife on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!