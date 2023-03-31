Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Yash and more; check celebs to grace the couch this season

Karan Johar is all set for Koffee With Karan Season 8. We have made a compilation of the list of stars who will be seen on the show, this year.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 31, 2023

Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar is getting ready for the new season of Koffee With Karan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koffee With Karan 8 release date

The makers are working on locking the dates for the new season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koffee With Karan 8 announcement

Reportedly the newest season will go on air somewhere in August or September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New segment

The show will have anew format and a lot of juicy gossips will be spilled.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor was not seen in season 7 of Koffee With Karan and will be seen in season 8. He will talk about the success of Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

Reportedly the Pushpa star will be invited for Karan's show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sneha Reddy

Allu's wife Sneha will reportedly also grace the show with her husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash

The KGF fame star will be invited too on Karan's show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Pandit

Yash's wife Radhika reportedly will also be seen in the show with her husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishab Shetty

The star reportedly will be seen with his wife on the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

