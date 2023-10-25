Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and other stars who refused to be a part of the show

Koffee With Karan season 8 is all set to begin from tomorrow (October 26). Here's a list of celebrities who refused to be a part of the Karan Johar talk show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Koffee With Karan is back!

Koffee With Karan is back with another season. The season 8 will start streaming from tomorrow on Hotstar.

The new season is here!

Every year, we all wait for the new season. Karan Johar raised the excitement level a few days ago when he shared the first promo of the show.

The first guests on KWK 8

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be the first guests on the show. The promo of their episode released recently and we cannot wait to see #DeepVeer.

Rumoured guest list?

As per reports, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt will be the guests on the show. Sunny Deol will reportedly be a part of the show.

Star refused to do KWK 8?

As per reports, a few of Bollywood stars have also refused to be on the show. Here's a list of actors who rejected KWK 8.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was not seen in KWK 7 but KJo hoped he will be here this season. But as per reports he is too busy and he won't be there this year too.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik and Karan Johar have solved their issues but as per reports, he is too shy and is hesitant to do the show.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir does not want to speak anything on the show and he would rather visit Karan's house instead of the show.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan reportedly does not want to answer the tricky questions of Karan Johar.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is reportedly not doing the show as she does not want to speak about her personal life, Virat Kohli and her daughter.

Thanks For Reading!

