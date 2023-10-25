Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and other stars who refused to be a part of the show

Koffee With Karan season 8 is all set to begin from tomorrow (October 26). Here's a list of celebrities who refused to be a part of the Karan Johar talk show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Koffee With Karan is back with another season. The season 8 will start streaming from tomorrow on Hotstar.
Every year, we all wait for the new season. Karan Johar raised the excitement level a few days ago when he shared the first promo of the show.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be the first guests on the show. The promo of their episode released recently and we cannot wait to see #DeepVeer.
As per reports, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt will be the guests on the show. Sunny Deol will reportedly be a part of the show.
As per reports, a few of Bollywood stars have also refused to be on the show. Here's a list of actors who rejected KWK 8.
Shah Rukh Khan was not seen in KWK 7 but KJo hoped he will be here this season. But as per reports he is too busy and he won't be there this year too.
Kartik and Karan Johar have solved their issues but as per reports, he is too shy and is hesitant to do the show.
Ranbir does not want to speak anything on the show and he would rather visit Karan's house instead of the show.
Salman Khan reportedly does not want to answer the tricky questions of Karan Johar.
Anushka Sharma is reportedly not doing the show as she does not want to speak about her personal life, Virat Kohli and her daughter.
