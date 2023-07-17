Kohrra, Dahaad and more: Top 10 cop dramas to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Prime Video and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Top 10 indian OTT Crime Dramas

Kohrra on Netflix is getting a good response from the audience. Here are top 10 procedural crime dramas on Indian OTT with lots of thrills

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kohrra

Kohrra is about two cops, Garundi (Barun Sobti) and Balbir Singh (Suvinder Singh) who investigate death of a NRI Punjabi boy

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pataal Lok

Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Choudhary was the star of Pataal Lok that dealt with crime and politics

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda is pitch perfect as a brilliant cop who has to solve a number of high profile cases. It is on Jio Cinema

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukaal

Mohit Raina plays SSP Navin Sikhera in this crime series on MX Player. The city is Muzzaffar Nagar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay

Kunal Kemmu

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice

An adaptation of a British show, it is there on Hotstar Specials.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games

This Netflix show is one of the most riveting ones till date. Saif Ali Khan plays Inspector Sartaj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special OPS

Special OPS is thrilling spy show by Neeraj Pandey on Hotstar Specials

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad

Prime Video's Dahaad has been a great watch for one and all. Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha steal the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime on Netflix made by Richie Mehta is one of the best Indian OTT crime shows

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kohrra

Netflix's Kohrra is also getting huge love. Suvinder Vicky is simply wow on the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian gangster dramas to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more

 

 Find Out More