Kohrra, Dahaad and more: Top 10 cop dramas to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Prime Video and more

Kohrra on Netflix is getting a good response from the audience. Here are top 10 procedural crime dramas on Indian OTT with lots of thrillsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra is about two cops, Garundi (Barun Sobti) and Balbir Singh (Suvinder Singh) who investigate death of a NRI Punjabi boySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Choudhary was the star of Pataal Lok that dealt with crime and politicsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda is pitch perfect as a brilliant cop who has to solve a number of high profile cases. It is on Jio CinemaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Raina plays SSP Navin Sikhera in this crime series on MX Player. The city is Muzzaffar NagarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal KemmuSource: Bollywoodlife.com
An adaptation of a British show, it is there on Hotstar Specials.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Netflix show is one of the most riveting ones till date. Saif Ali Khan plays Inspector Sartaj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Special OPS is thrilling spy show by Neeraj Pandey on Hotstar SpecialsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prime Video's Dahaad has been a great watch for one and all. Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha steal the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime on Netflix made by Richie Mehta is one of the best Indian OTT crime showsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's Kohrra is also getting huge love. Suvinder Vicky is simply wow on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
