Kohrra, School Of Lies, Made In Heaven and other Top OTT shows on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Prime Video with LGBTQ angle

Kohrra on Netflix is a crime thriller with a LGBTQ angle. It shows how people alienated by patriarchy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastaans had a gay story directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It was an inter-caste affair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This ALT Balaji show has fine performances from Manraj Singh and Rajeev Siddhartha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This show is set in the 1990s in the world of advertising. The lives of the gay characters are handled well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This medical thriller on Disney Hotstar had Kriti Kulhari and Shefali Shah in a lesbian relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the show, School Of Lies on Hotstar we see a gay relationship between a teacher and senior student.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap gave us one of the most fascinating LGBTQ characters with Kukoo on the show. Kubrra Sait played the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mismatched on Netflix is a show about an openly gay woman and one is more closeted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the finest shows in the LGBTQ space. Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra are emotive and evocative all through.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the show, we had Lisa Ray and Bani J as a lesbian couple. The show also delved into bisexuality too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prime Video's Made In Heaven is one of the most mature on struggles of the LGBTQ community in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game on Netflix, we had Rajshri Deshpande in the role of a LGBTQ female cop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
