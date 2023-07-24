Kohrra, School Of Lies, Made In Heaven and other Top OTT shows on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Prime Video with LGBTQ angle

Kohrra

Kohrra on Netflix is a crime thriller with a LGBTQ angle. It shows how people alienated by patriarchy.

Ajeeb Dastaans

Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastaans had a gay story directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It was an inter-caste affair.

Romil and Jugal

This ALT Balaji show has fine performances from Manraj Singh and Rajeev Siddhartha.

Thinkistan

This show is set in the 1990s in the world of advertising. The lives of the gay characters are handled well.

Human

This medical thriller on Disney Hotstar had Kriti Kulhari and Shefali Shah in a lesbian relationship.

School Of Lies

On the show, School Of Lies on Hotstar we see a gay relationship between a teacher and senior student.

Sacred Games

Anurag Kashyap gave us one of the most fascinating LGBTQ characters with Kukoo on the show. Kubrra Sait played the show.

Mismatched

Mismatched on Netflix is a show about an openly gay woman and one is more closeted.

The Married Woman

This is one of the finest shows in the LGBTQ space. Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra are emotive and evocative all through.

Four More Shots Please 3

In the show, we had Lisa Ray and Bani J as a lesbian couple. The show also delved into bisexuality too.

Made In Heaven

Prime Video's Made In Heaven is one of the most mature on struggles of the LGBTQ community in India

The Fame Game

In Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game on Netflix, we had Rajshri Deshpande in the role of a LGBTQ female cop.

