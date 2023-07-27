Konkona Sen to Zoya Akthar: Top 10 female directors of Bollywood and their best movies

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Alankrita Shrivastava

She's directed Lipstick Under My Burkha. This film made headlines for various reasons but is a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauri Shinde

Dear Zindagi starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt was directed by Gauri Shinde. It's a must watch film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiran Rao

Dhobi Ghat is a film about four people from different walks of life who find themselves connected by fate and is a breezy watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Konkona Sen Sharma

Out of many films that Konkona has directed, A Death In The Gunj is a favourite of many and the best as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meghna Gulzar

Meghna has directed Chhappak with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles and it's a blockbuster hit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mira Nair

The Namesake is a beautiful film that tells the story of the Ganguli family, which includes Ashima and Ashoke.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reema Kagti

Talaash, starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles and is an amazing thriller film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shonali Bose

Margharita With A Straw is about the journey of a rebellious young woman with cerebral palsy of self-discovery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanuja Chandra

Sangharsh has Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta in lead roles and is high on drama and thrilling elements.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zoya Akhtar

Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. This film raised Ranveer's graph in cinema and performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Gadar 2, these are all time favourite Sunny Deol movies according to fans

 

 Find Out More