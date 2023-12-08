Korean actresses netizens labelled as bad onscreen kissers

Park Gyu-Young has failed to impress netizens with her onscreen kissing in A Good Day To Be A Dog

Park Shin-Hye is rated as worst onscreen kisser by many on social media

A good performer, Ha Ji-Won is said to lack passion in onscreen kisses

Even Song Hye-Kyo is not spared criticism on this front

Go Ara is also termed as a bad kisser by many

Lee Nayoung is also termed as a poor onscreen kisser by viewers

Shin-Yeeun too does not score in this department

Moon Chae-won too was trolled for bad kissing onscreen

Yoona of King The Land fame did not impress with onscreen kissing in few dramas

Fans feel Cha Eun-woo is putting in all efforts in A Good Day To Be A Dog

