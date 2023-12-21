Korean beauty skincare morning ritual for a flawless glow
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Korean skincare routine is becoming very popular as it is easy to do and is time saving as well.
Cleaning your face is the first step in a proper skincare routine. This aids in cleansing your skin of debris, oil, and makeup.
Toning comes next in a Korean morning skincare routine. This step is often skipped in Western skincare regimes, yet it's essential to achieve that dewy look.
Essence application is the third stage in Korean skincare. Before applying moisturizer, this step should be performed on your face after cleansing and toning.
Some individuals believe that an ampoule and a serum are interchangeable. However, the ampoule is the supercharged version of serum used in Korean beauty routines.
The time has come to use eye cream. Although you can apply an eye cream at any stage of your morning regimen, Koreans like to do it immediately before applying a moisturizer.
The application of moisturizer to the face is the next stage in the Korean skincare process. Throughout the day, a quality moisturizer will keep your skin hydrated, nourished, and glowing.
Using day cream, commonly known as sunscreen, is the last step in Korean skincare routines. Day cream shields the skin from damaging UV radiation while also hydrating and nourishing it.
