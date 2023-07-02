Kota Factory, Girls Hostel and more top 10 shows on student life on Sony LIV, Netflix and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023

Kota Factory shows how every year, thousands of students flock to the Indian city of Kota to rigorously prepare for JEE and NEET, watch on Netflix.

Although the characters are not students in The Reunion on MX Player, they all come together to reminisce about good old school days back in 2008,

Operation MBBS focuses on the life of first-year medical students on MX Player.

Alma Matters on Netflix is a docu-series that seeks to demystify IITs for the general audience.

Girls Hostel on Sony LIV follows a group of girls who come from a variety of backgrounds.

Based on Sandhya Menon’s bestselling book When Dimple Met Rishi, Mismatched is a rom-com on Netflix.

Hostel Daze revolves around the story of four friends, all first years, at a college who also become roommates on Amazon Prime Video.

Flames explores a number of teenage relationships on MX Player.

Biswa Kalyan Rath turns storyteller for this one, as he explores the tale of a young boy who wishes to study at IIT on Amazon Prime Video.

As the toughest Indian test to crack, UPSC is wrapped in layers of mystery. Watch on TVF.

For most of us, our childhood and young-adult years are the best part of our entire lives.

With nobody to care for other than ourselves, things just seem much simpler.

