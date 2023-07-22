Kota Factory, The Family Man and more top web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more that impart life lessons

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023

The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video shows how an Indian intelligence officer deals with international terrorism and India’s national security while not revealing any of it to his family.

Pitchers on TVF Play is about four friends who dream to launch their startup. The five-episode web series beautifully narrates their struggles, hard work.

Kota Factory on Netflix takes us through the struggles IIT aspirants in adjusting to the new environment amid the coaching business.

Humorously yours on TVF Play is based on stand-up comedian Vipul Goyal’s journey - his professional and personal life.

Money Heist on Netflix shows extensive and detailed planning that goes into these heists.

Yeh Meri Family on TVF Play is a sweet and emotional web series that will take you back to your teenage days and it is impossible not to relate with it.

Panchaayat on Amazon Prime Video shows how villages become friends of the main character in charge of maintaining the village, who is a fish out of water.

Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video will take you to the world of dark web shows if you hate politics.

Jamtara on Netflix will give you an overview of cybercrime in India.

Special Ops on Disney+Hotstar is all things engaging.

