Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Top 10 Lord Krishna-Radha inspired Bollywood songs

A look at popular Bollywood songs which are inspired by Lord Krishna and Radha.
Vivek Oberoi starrer song is very popular. Sukhwinder Singh has sung it really well.
Gracy Singh and Aamir Khan play Radha and Krishna in this cute track from Lagaan.
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra made everyone groove on this one.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer from Dream Girl is also about Radha Krishna.
Sonakshi Sinha looked sizzling in this number from Tevar. Not really a Radha-Krishna number but based on Radha.
Sonakshi matched steps with Prabhu Deva in this peppy OMG track on Gokulashtami.
John Abraham and Pakhi Tyrewala have this amazing Jamuna mix number in Jhootha Hi Sahi.
Who can ever forget the Hum Saath Saath Hai track?
Amitabh Bachchan made everyone groove with his peppy track from Khuddaar. It is a Gokulashtami number.
In Baahubali 2, we saw Anushka Shetty making Prabhas fall asleep with this soothing number.
Deepika Padukone made everyone fall in love with her Mastani as she channelled her inner Radha.
Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh starrer RadhaKrishn brought this melodious number which has a separate fan base.
