Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Top 10 Lord Krishna-Radha inspired Bollywood songs

A look at popular Bollywood songs which are inspired by Lord Krishna and Radha.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Woh Kisna Hai 

Vivek Oberoi starrer song is very popular. Sukhwinder Singh has sung it really well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radha Kaise Na Jale

Gracy Singh and Aamir Khan play Radha and Krishna in this cute track from Lagaan.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radha Teri Chunari 

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra made everyone groove on this one.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhe Radhe 

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer from Dream Girl is also about Radha Krishna. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radha Nachegi 

Sonakshi Sinha looked sizzling in this number from Tevar. Not really a Radha-Krishna number but based on Radha. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go Go Govinda

Sonakshi matched steps with Prabhu Deva in this peppy OMG track on Gokulashtami. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maiyya Yashoda 

John Abraham and Pakhi Tyrewala have this amazing Jamuna mix number in Jhootha Hi Sahi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maiya Yashoda 

Who can ever forget the Hum Saath Saath Hai track? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mach Gaya Shor 

Amitabh Bachchan made everyone groove with his peppy track from Khuddaar. It is a Gokulashtami number. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanha So Jaa Zara 

In Baahubali 2, we saw Anushka Shetty making Prabhas fall asleep with this soothing number.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohe Rang Do Laal

Deepika Padukone made everyone fall in love with her Mastani as she channelled her inner Radha. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tum Prem Ho 

Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh starrer RadhaKrishn brought this melodious number which has a separate fan base. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

