Krishna Shroff's oomph level is at par with BFF Disha Patani, drops pics in a sports bra and denims

Krishna Shroff sets Instagram on fire with her super hot pics in a black lacy bra and denims. Disha Patani, Mouni Roy left gushing on the fitness entrepreneurSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff raises the oomph quotientSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The fitness entrepreneur wore a lacy bra with daring denimsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy complimented her as the 'Hottest'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani showed off her new latest Calvin Klein swimwearSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The young lady has inherited the genes of her parentsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna Shroff has always rocked her bikini looksSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She has started a big MMA league in the country which is commendableSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna Shroff rejected acting offers as she felt she was not cut out for itSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna Shroff is expanding her wings in the fitness and wellness sectorsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She does regular yoga, gym and Pilates as wellSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna Shroff sticks to meal high on protein and natural foodsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans adore Tiger and Krishna Shroff's passion for fitnessSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!