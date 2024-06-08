Kriti Sanon and 10 other Bollywood stars who own clothing brands

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2024

HRX by Hrithik Roshan is India’s first native fitness brand offering clothing, accessories, and fitness gear.

Ed-a-Mamma by Alia Bhatt is a kids' clothing brand that emphasizes environmental sustainability.

Nush by Anushka Sharma is a fashion line reflecting her style with affordable and versatile Western wear.

Being Human by Salman Khan combines fashion with philanthropy, selling casual wear and donating part of the proceeds to charity.

Rheson by Sonam and Rhea Kapoor offers affordable, stylish clothing with unique designs.

SKULT by Shahid Kapoor is an athleisure and casual wear brand targeting young, fashion-conscious consumers.

House of Pataudi by Saif Ali Khan is a clothing line that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion, inspired by Saif Ali Khan’s heritage.

PROWL by Tiger Shroff is a is a lifestyle brand focused on activewear for young professionals and students.

DreamSS by Shilpa Shetty is a women’s clothing line that offers leisure wear for women.

Nupur Sanon only recently opened her fashion brand titled NOBO, Kriti Sanon also joined at the opening ceremony of the brand.

