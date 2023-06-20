Kriti Sanon and more actresses Prabhas shares a great onscreen chemistry with
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023
Fans found the chemistry of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Ram and Sita in Adipurush cute.
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have acted together only in four films – Billa, Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal have been known for their amazing on-screen chemistry.
Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia's on-screen chemistry was a huge hit, as they starred in three films together. With Rebel, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan's chemistry in movies can be recreated by no one.
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have given a blockbuster film Saaho that was hugely lauded by the audience.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam was the most awaited films.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde had a great time in Radhe Shyam.
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry was a rage on the silver screen.
Kriti Sanon and Prabhas shared screenspace in Adipurush for the first time.
Seeing Prabhas and Kriti's fans go berserk in Adipurush.
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor looked the cutest.
