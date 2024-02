Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and more actors who pulled off unbelievable roles

Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Anil Kapoor in Mr. India and other stars who pulled off unbelievable roles in Indian films

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024