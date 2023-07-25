Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon and more top Bollywood siblings who look like twins

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jul 25, 2023

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon look like spitting twins.

Both Sanjay and Anil have been working in Bollywood now for a long time. They look quite the same.

Raju Kher and Anupam Kher look very same.

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan also look alike.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty also have similar faces.

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laxman are pretty same.

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor look very similar too.

Riya Sen and Raima Sen are stunning and look similar.

Rahul Roy and Rohit Roy look same.

Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan also look like twins.

Bollywood has many families whose members have been working for the industry.

Bollywood celebs with their siblings have also soared in the industry..

