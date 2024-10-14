Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt: Top 8 actresses who turned film producers
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 14, 2024
Kriti Sanon who began her Bollywood journey with Heropanti has now ventured into film production.
She is now producing a film called Do Patti under banner Blue Butterfly Films. It stars her and Kajol in keys roles.
Recently, Alia Bhatt also turned a producer as she backed the film Jigra. Her production house is called Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Kareena Kapoor Khan turned producer for The Buckingham Murders which was co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor.
Deepika Padukone has her own production house called Ka Productions. She was the co-producer of movie Chhapaak.
Anushka Sharma began Clean Slate Filmz with her brother. She has produced movies like NH10, Phillauri and many more.
Priyanka Chopra is the owner of production house Purple Pebble Pictures. She has backed movies like The Sky Is Pink, The White Tiger and more.
Kangana Ranaut has a production house called Manikarnika Films. She launched it in 2020.
Shilpa Shetty has a production house called SVS Studio. It is her own VFX studio.
Juhi Chawla is the co-founder of production house Dreamz Unlimited which is now known as Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan.
