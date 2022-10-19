Kriti Sanon's beauty secret

Kriti Sanon belives in the philosophy of CTM that is cleanse, tone and moisturize.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Kriti Sanon's secret

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in every frame. This is because she maintains a diet and fitness routine which you too should bookmark.

Kriti Sanon's beauty tip

The actress also believes in applying sunscreen before she heads out for a promotional event, shooting or for her personal commitments.

Self love

Kriti believes that it is important for everyone to love themselves and be comfortable.

Kriti Sanon's workout

The actress believes in working out daily which helps in keeping the body in shape. It also gives you supple and glowing skin.

Kriti Sanon's workout routine

The diva likes to do weight training for 4-5 times in a week so that her body remains toned.

Hydration is the key

Kriti Sanon believes in staying hydrated and sipping on ample amount of water throughout the day.

Kriti Sanon's eating habits

The diva believes in eating consciously and eating everything in moderation. She occasionally eats junk food but always prefers to eat on time.

Kriti Sanon's diet

Did you know that the actress loves to include lot of fresh salad, veggies in her diet? Now we know the secret behind her glowing skin.

