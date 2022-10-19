Kriti Sanon belives in the philosophy of CTM that is cleanse, tone and moisturize.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in every frame. This is because she maintains a diet and fitness routine which you too should bookmark.Source: Bollywood
The actress also believes in applying sunscreen before she heads out for a promotional event, shooting or for her personal commitments.Source: Bollywood
Kriti believes that it is important for everyone to love themselves and be comfortable.Source: Bollywood
The actress believes in working out daily which helps in keeping the body in shape. It also gives you supple and glowing skin.Source: Bollywood
The diva likes to do weight training for 4-5 times in a week so that her body remains toned.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon believes in staying hydrated and sipping on ample amount of water throughout the day.Source: Bollywood
The diva believes in eating consciously and eating everything in moderation. She occasionally eats junk food but always prefers to eat on time.Source: Bollywood
Did you know that the actress loves to include lot of fresh salad, veggies in her diet? Now we know the secret behind her glowing skin.Source: Bollywood
