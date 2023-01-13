Kriti Sanon's top 10 exercises for a fit and fab body

Here's everything you need to know about Kriti Sanon's exercise routine which will motivate, inspire you to be fit and fabulous like the actress.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023

Relatable fitness routine

Kriti Sanon likes to do all types of workout as she believes that being fit makes her healthy and happy.

Weight training

The actress likes to do exercises on her own and is an ardent lover of weight training.

No excuses

During the shooting of Heropanti in Patiala as gyms were not there she went for running and did yoga in her room. Isn't that real dedication?

Enjoy your workout

The star loves to dance and has been doing the same since the lockdown. Shes does the same for 2-3 times in a week.

Mixed form of dancing

Kriti loves to do jazz and is also a trained kathak dancer. She also likes to do Bollywood and contemporary dance.

Likes to meditate

Kriti feels that just like physical workout, focusing on the mental health is also very important.

Do not be lazy

Kriti feels that if you take care of your body, your body shall also do the same.

Do any type of workout

Kriti feels that one can do yoga, mat workout, cardio to keep one's mind happy and positive.

Importance of workout

Kriti feels that exercise and meditation can help in reducing anxiety and also create self awareness within oneself.

Remove time for workout

Even when the actress is on a vacation she removes the time to gym and does alternate exercise forms.

