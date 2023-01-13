Kriti Sanon's top 10 exercises for a fit and fab body

Here's everything you need to know about Kriti Sanon's exercise routine which will motivate, inspire you to be fit and fabulous like the actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023
Kriti Sanon likes to do all types of workout as she believes that being fit makes her healthy and happy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to do exercises on her own and is an ardent lover of weight training.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the shooting of Heropanti in Patiala as gyms were not there she went for running and did yoga in her room. Isn't that real dedication?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star loves to dance and has been doing the same since the lockdown. Shes does the same for 2-3 times in a week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti loves to do jazz and is also a trained kathak dancer. She also likes to do Bollywood and contemporary dance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti feels that just like physical workout, focusing on the mental health is also very important.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti feels that if you take care of your body, your body shall also do the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti feels that one can do yoga, mat workout, cardio to keep one's mind happy and positive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti feels that exercise and meditation can help in reducing anxiety and also create self awareness within oneself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even when the actress is on a vacation she removes the time to gym and does alternate exercise forms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
