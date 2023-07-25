Kriti Sanon’s upcoming new movies to cement her box office supremacy after Adipurush failure

Let's take a look at Kriti Sanon's upcoming new movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023
Kriti Sanon’s last release Adipurush a mythological drama failed at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, the actress has an exciting slate of upcoming new movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganpath is a dystopian action film helmed by Vikas BahlSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti will reunite with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for Ganpath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in a romance flick produced by Maddock Films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti and Shahid’s film is said to be a unique robotic love story in Indian cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Crew revolves around the lives of women working in the airline industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Alongside Kriti, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon is reported to essay the role of cinema’s tragedy queen Meena Kumari in her biopic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will be directed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon has launched her production company named Blue Butterfly Films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first film under her production will be Do Patti also starring Kajol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
