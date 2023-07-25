Kriti Sanon’s upcoming new movies to cement her box office supremacy after Adipurush failure

Let's take a look at Kriti Sanon's upcoming new movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023

Adipurush

Kriti Sanon’s last release Adipurush a mythological drama failed at the box office.

Kriti Sanon upcoming movies

However, the actress has an exciting slate of upcoming new movies.

Ganpath: Part 1

Ganpath is a dystopian action film helmed by Vikas Bahl

Kriti will reunite with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for Ganpath.

Untitled Romance

Kriti Sanon to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in a romance flick produced by Maddock Films.

An Impossible Love Story

Kriti and Shahid’s film is said to be a unique robotic love story in Indian cinema.

The Crew

The Crew revolves around the lives of women working in the airline industry

Alongside Kriti, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Meena Kumari Biopic

Kriti Sanon is reported to essay the role of cinema’s tragedy queen Meena Kumari in her biopic.

The film will be directed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Kriti Sanon turns producer

Kriti Sanon has launched her production company named Blue Butterfly Films.

Do Patti

The first film under her production will be Do Patti also starring Kajol.

