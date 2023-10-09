KRK takes a nasty dig at Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and his son Rajveer

KRK is known for his cheeky comments and this time Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and his son Ranveer Deol's Dono are on his radar.

Manisha Mandal

Rajveer Deol’s debut

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono hasn’t been able to make it big at the box office.

Stiff competition

The film had a tough competition from Akshay’s Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming, Fukrey 3 and Jawan, that is still playing in theatres.

KRK takes a dig

The self-proclaimed critic mocked Sunny Deol for his son Rajveer's failure in his very maiden attempt in Bollywood.

KRK makes fun of Sunny Deol

In his tweet, he wrote, “Sunny Deol’s Son Film #Dono destroyed all the records of #Gadar2 and collected Rs. 15 lakhs on day 2!”

KRK faces criticism

Netizens have slammed him for mocking Sunny Deol and his son Rajveer, who is just starting out.

Rajveer Deol impresses

While Dono is facing a hard time at the box office, Sunny Deol's son has received praise for his acting debut.

Dono Box Office Collection Day 2

Rajveer Deol's film made Rs 25 lakhs in two days.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 60

Sunny Deol starrer minted Rs 15 lakhs, still surviving at the box office even despite OTT release.

Gadar 2 box office collection so far

Sunny Deol's film has so far earned Rs 545 crore at the box office in India.

Gadar 2 fake box office collection

KRK has often claimed that Sunny Deol's film’s collection are fake and infalted.

Gadar 2 lifetime box office collection

The Sunny Deol starrer is almost out of theatres, and the film will make around 546 to 550 crore in India.

