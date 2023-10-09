KRK takes a nasty dig at Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and his son Rajveer

KRK is known for his cheeky comments and this time Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and his son Ranveer Deol's Dono are on his radar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono hasn't been able to make it big at the box office.
The film had a tough competition from Akshay's Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming, Fukrey 3 and Jawan, that is still playing in theatres.
The self-proclaimed critic mocked Sunny Deol for his son Rajveer's failure in his very maiden attempt in Bollywood.
In his tweet, he wrote, "Sunny Deol's Son Film #Dono destroyed all the records of #Gadar2 and collected Rs. 15 lakhs on day 2!"
Netizens have slammed him for mocking Sunny Deol and his son Rajveer, who is just starting out.
While Dono is facing a hard time at the box office, Sunny Deol's son has received praise for his acting debut.
Rajveer Deol's film made Rs 25 lakhs in two days.
Sunny Deol starrer minted Rs 15 lakhs, still surviving at the box office even despite OTT release.
Sunny Deol's film has so far earned Rs 545 crore at the box office in India.
KRK has often claimed that Sunny Deol's film's collection are fake and infalted.
The Sunny Deol starrer is almost out of theatres, and the film will make around 546 to 550 crore in India.
