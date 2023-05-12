Movies rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was to do Krrish with Hrithik Roshan. Reportedly she turned down the offer as she had another opportunity with Hrithik.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan in Bajirao Mastani, after the success of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya reportedly rejeted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raja Hindustani was offered to Aishwarya. She turned it down as she had to take part in Miss World pageant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya was to be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Reportedly because of dates unavailaibility she turned down the offer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha Patel's role in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was offered to Aishwarya. She turned it down because of other commitments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya was selected for Bhool Bhulaiyaa but then she passed the role to Vidya Balan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya was given Gracy Singh's role in Munna Bhai MBBS. Due to Sanjay Dutt's personal life controversies, she turned down the offer reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya turned down the offer for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as she had already given her dates commitment to someone else.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya was offered to do Bluffmaster but she rejected due to personal reasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya was offered a role in Troy next to Brad Pitt. She turned it down as reportedly she was not ok doing intimate scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies and OTT releases to watch this weekend

 

 Find Out More