Movies rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was to do Krrish with Hrithik Roshan. Reportedly she turned down the offer as she had another opportunity with Hrithik.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan in Bajirao Mastani, after the success of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya reportedly rejeted.
Raja Hindustani was offered to Aishwarya. She turned it down as she had to take part in Miss World pageant.
Aishwarya was to be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Reportedly because of dates unavailaibility she turned down the offer.
Ameesha Patel's role in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was offered to Aishwarya. She turned it down because of other commitments.
Aishwarya was selected for Bhool Bhulaiyaa but then she passed the role to Vidya Balan.
Aishwarya was given Gracy Singh's role in Munna Bhai MBBS. Due to Sanjay Dutt's personal life controversies, she turned down the offer reportedly.
Aishwarya turned down the offer for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as she had already given her dates commitment to someone else.
Aishwarya was offered to do Bluffmaster but she rejected due to personal reasons.
Aishwarya was offered a role in Troy next to Brad Pitt. She turned it down as reportedly she was not ok doing intimate scenes.
