Amid Don 3 reports, here are Top 10 Bollywood sequels no one asked for

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Producer Ritiesh Sidhwani reportedly confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 is in the scripting stage.

However, there are many good Bollywood movies whose sequels were not needed. Check it out.

After Krrish was released people idolised Krrish as the perfect Indian superhero. Its sequel Krrish 3 was a disaster where we were introduced to aliens.

Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg did a kickass job beating goons but Dabangg 2 and 3 were disasters.

Student Of The Year 1 was a treat to the eyes by the star cast where as Student Of The Year 2 was a huge disappointment.

Welcome came in 2007 while Welcome back in 2015 was a total disaster.

Race was a big hit but Race 3 was a big-time disaster.

Dhoom was the best action movie but Doom 3 did not live till the expectations.

Golmaal gave us funny moments but Golmaal Again did not do much wonder.

The third instalment of Masti was a failure like Great Grand Masti.

Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 was a total torture. Kya Kool Hai Hum was ebarable atleast.

Dhamaal was the best comedy movie. Double Dhamaal was double horrible.

