Amid Don 3 reports, here are Top 10 Bollywood sequels no one asked for
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
Producer Ritiesh Sidhwani reportedly confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 is in the scripting stage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, there are many good Bollywood movies whose sequels were not needed. Check it out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Krrish was released people idolised Krrish as the perfect Indian superhero. Its sequel Krrish 3 was a disaster where we were introduced to aliens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg did a kickass job beating goons but Dabangg 2 and 3 were disasters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Student Of The Year 1 was a treat to the eyes by the star cast where as Student Of The Year 2 was a huge disappointment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome came in 2007 while Welcome back in 2015 was a total disaster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Race was a big hit but Race 3 was a big-time disaster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom was the best action movie but Doom 3 did not live till the expectations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal gave us funny moments but Golmaal Again did not do much wonder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third instalment of Masti was a failure like Great Grand Masti.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 was a total torture. Kya Kool Hai Hum was ebarable atleast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhamaal was the best comedy movie. Double Dhamaal was double horrible.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal's Top hits and flops
Find Out More