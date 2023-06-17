Kubra Sait was left crying after an intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023
Kubra Sait played the role of Kuckoo in Sacred Games.
She starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Netflix series.
The actress spoke about shooting an intimate scene for the show.
And how she ended up broke and crying on the floor.
Kubra revealed the intimate scene with Nawaz was shot 7 times.
Because Anurag Kashyap wanted to shoot from seven distinct viewpoints.
While shooting the seventh shot she was broke and highly emotional.
After the seventh shot, she stayed on the floor weeping.
Kubra said that she was just crying and crying.
Then Nawazuddin asked her to go out because his scene was left.
Kubra Sait got popular for her role in Sacred Games.
So far Sacred Games have 2 seasons and streaming on Netflix.
