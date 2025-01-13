Kumbh Mela 2025: Amrita Kumbher Sandha, Kalkimanthakatha and more films that celebrate the cultural richness of India
Janhvi Sharma
| Jan 13, 2025
Kumbh Mela is celebrated on a large scale in Prayagraj. Here is a list of films and documentaries made on Kumbh Mela which showcase the rich culture.
Kings with Straw Mats is about India's sacred celebration, the Kumbh Mela which takes place every 12 years.
Short Cut to Nirvana: Kumbh Mela directed by Nick Day and produced by Maurizio Benazzo.
Kumbh Mela: The Greatest Show on Earth is directed by Graham Day and was released in 2001.
Kumbh Mela 2008 is about the festival that has moved around India for more than four thousand years.
Kumbh Mela: Songs of the River in 2004 is a documentary that captures the landmark event and the spiritual essence of the celebration.
Kumbh Mela 2013: Living with Mahatyagi by the Ukrainian Religious Studies Project Ahmot.
Kumbh Mela: Walking with the Nagas gives an intimate impression of the world's largest act of faith.
Kalkimanthakatha is another Bengali language feature-length fiction film by Ashish Avikunthak of 2015.
Amrita Kumbher Sandha, is a 1982 Bengali feature film directed by Dilip Roy.
