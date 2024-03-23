Kunal Kemmu with Madgaon Express and more actors who made successful directorial debuts
| Mar 23, 2024
Kunal Kemmu recently made his directorial debut with the comedy/drama movie Madgaon Express.
Aamir Khan made a successful directorial debut with the movie Taare Zameen Par in 2007.
Nandita Das made his debut with the movie Firaaq which also premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.
Konkona Sen won the award for Best Directorial Debut with the movie, A Death in the Gunj.
Farhan Akhtar and his directorial debut came with the movie Dil Chahta Hai.
Pankaj Kapur made a successful debut as a director with the movie Mausam.
Hema Malini produced and directed the 1992 movie Dil Aashna Hai which starred SRK.
Dabangg was the movie that marked the debut of Arbaaz Khan as a director.
Ajay Devgn made a directorial debut with the movie, U Me Aur Hum and since then has directed Shivaay, Bholaa, and others.
Naseeruddin Shah made his debut as a director in the year 2006 with the movie Yun Hota To Kya Hota.
