Kunal Kemmu with Madgaon Express and more actors who made successful directorial debuts

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Kunal Kemmu recently made his directorial debut with the comedy/drama movie Madgaon Express.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan made a successful directorial debut with the movie Taare Zameen Par in 2007.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nandita Das made his debut with the movie Firaaq which also premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Konkona Sen won the award for Best Directorial Debut with the movie, A Death in the Gunj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar and his directorial debut came with the movie Dil Chahta Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Kapur made a successful debut as a director with the movie Mausam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hema Malini produced and directed the 1992 movie Dil Aashna Hai which starred SRK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dabangg was the movie that marked the debut of Arbaaz Khan as a director.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn made a directorial debut with the movie, U Me Aur Hum and since then has directed Shivaay, Bholaa, and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naseeruddin Shah made his debut as a director in the year 2006 with the movie Yun Hota To Kya Hota.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses with most movies to their name

 

 Find Out More