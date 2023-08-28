Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth

After working together in Mahanati, the actors are back together for the Shiva Nirvana directorial, Kushi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023
Samantha, one of the most successful stars in the South, has amassed a huge amount of wealth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha's net worth is estimated to be around 13 million US dollars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha is among the highest-earning actors in South cinema, earning between Rs 3 to 5 crores for each new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her monthly income is approximately Rs 25 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has invested Rs 7.8 crores in a 3BHK duplex flat in Hyderabad and one in Mumbai is estimated to be worth Rs 15 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She enjoys a lavish lifestyle and owns high-end cars, including BMW 7 series, Audi Q7 and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda, holds a place as one of the most affluent stars in the South Indian film realm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda's net worth is approximately $7 million, which is about Rs 58 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Devarakonda earns a per-movie salary ranging from Rs 6 to 7 crore, which is a substantial part of his total wealth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Devarakonda’s house located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is valued at Rs 15 Crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor boasts an extensive car collection, including Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and Audi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
