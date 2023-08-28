Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth

After working together in Mahanati, the actors are back together for the Shiva Nirvana directorial, Kushi.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Aug 28, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha, one of the most successful stars in the South, has amassed a huge amount of wealth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Networth

Samantha's net worth is estimated to be around 13 million US dollars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Remuneration

Samantha is among the highest-earning actors in South cinema, earning between Rs 3 to 5 crores for each new movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monthly Income

Her monthly income is approximately Rs 25 lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Investments

The actress has invested Rs 7.8 crores in a 3BHK duplex flat in Hyderabad and one in Mumbai is estimated to be worth Rs 15 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cars

She enjoys a lavish lifestyle and owns high-end cars, including BMW 7 series, Audi Q7 and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, holds a place as one of the most affluent stars in the South Indian film realm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Networth

Vijay Deverakonda's net worth is approximately $7 million, which is about Rs 58 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Remuneration

Vijay Devarakonda earns a per-movie salary ranging from Rs 6 to 7 crore, which is a substantial part of his total wealth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Investments

Vijay Devarakonda’s house located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is valued at Rs 15 Crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cars

The actor boasts an extensive car collection, including Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and Audi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

