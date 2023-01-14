Kuttey actress Tabu's top 10 secrets to look young at 52 revealed

Tabu is one of the prettiest actresses who looks flawless even at 52. Here are her beauty secrets which you need to follow as she is ageing like a fine wine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023
Tabu likes to take care of her skin and as she does the same she does not look her age.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kuttey actress likes to make her own body scrub as she has sensitive skin, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For her DIY pack, the actress makes a mixture of sea salt and petroleum jelly with which she exfoliates her skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One beauty tip that the actress gives to all is to take an adequate amount of sleep.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her mother had once advised her to drink lots of water which she follows as a ritual.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu believes in exercising every day which helps her in keeping a positive attitude.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran star uses lip balm, kajal perfume, red lipstick and petroleum jelly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu looks like 40 in this picture and surely does not look like her age, as she maintains herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress tries her level best to be fit physically and mentally which totally shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her latest offering is Kuttey and her last movie was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!