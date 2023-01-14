Kuttey actress Tabu's top 10 secrets to look young at 52 revealed

Tabu is one of the prettiest actresses who looks flawless even at 52. Here are her beauty secrets which you need to follow as she is ageing like a fine wine.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023

Taking care

Tabu likes to take care of her skin and as she does the same she does not look her age.

Beauty secret

The Kuttey actress likes to make her own body scrub as she has sensitive skin, reportedly.

Tabu's DIY scrub

For her DIY pack, the actress makes a mixture of sea salt and petroleum jelly with which she exfoliates her skin.

Sleeps well

One beauty tip that the actress gives to all is to take an adequate amount of sleep.

Hydration is the key

Her mother had once advised her to drink lots of water which she follows as a ritual.

Exercise

Tabu believes in exercising every day which helps her in keeping a positive attitude.

Beauty products used by the actress

The veteran star uses lip balm, kajal perfume, red lipstick and petroleum jelly.

Doesn't look at 52

Tabu looks like 40 in this picture and surely does not look like her age, as she maintains herself.

Tries her best

The actress tries her level best to be fit physically and mentally which totally shows.

Tabu's work front

Her latest offering is Kuttey and her last movie was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

