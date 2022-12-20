Reportedly the star is charging Rs 8 crore for Kuttey directed by Aasman Bhardwaj.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly is charging Rs 3.5 crore for the movie which is the directorial debut of Aasman Bhardwaj.Source: Bollywood
The actress has reportedly has taken one crore for the movie which is going to be a black comedy thriller.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the veteran actor is taking Rs 50 lakh for doing the intriguing movie.Source: Bollywood
It is being produced and directed by Vishal and the poster was very mysterious.Source: Bollywood
Apart from Arjun, Tabu, Naseeruddin, Kumud, Radhika the movie also has Konkona Sen Sharma and Shardul Bhardwaj.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor released an intriguing poster of the movie today and revealed that Shardul will also be in the same.Source: Bollywood
Reports online state that the actor is charging Rs 70 lakh for the movie that is being directed by Vishal Bharadwaj's son.Source: Bollywood
The director had posted a unique poster that had human bodies with heads of dog on the same.Source: Bollywood
The movie is all set to release on January 13, 2023.Source: Bollywood
