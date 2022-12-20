Arjun Kapoor

Reportedly the star is charging Rs 8 crore for Kuttey directed by Aasman Bhardwaj.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Tabu

The actress reportedly is charging Rs 3.5 crore for the movie which is the directorial debut of Aasman Bhardwaj.

Radhika Madan

The actress has reportedly has taken one crore for the movie which is going to be a black comedy thriller.

Naseeruddin Shah

Reportedly, the veteran actor is taking Rs 50 lakh for doing the intriguing movie.

About Kuttey

It is being produced and directed by Vishal and the poster was very mysterious.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Apart from Arjun, Tabu, Naseeruddin, Kumud, Radhika the movie also has Konkona Sen Sharma and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Shardul Bhardwaj

Arjun Kapoor released an intriguing poster of the movie today and revealed that Shardul will also be in the same.

Kumud Mishra

Reports online state that the actor is charging Rs 70 lakh for the movie that is being directed by Vishal Bharadwaj's son.

About Kuttey's poster

The director had posted a unique poster that had human bodies with heads of dog on the same.

Kuttey release date

The movie is all set to release on January 13, 2023.

