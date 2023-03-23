Kuttey, Pathaan and more Top 10 trending releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more

Check out the list of movies that are performing well on OTT platforms after their theatrical release

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Kuttey on Netflix

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey performed averagely at the box office and is now trending on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan On Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan emerged as a blockbuster and the spy thriller is a hit on Amazon Prime Video as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Whale on Sony Liv

The Whale is an American psychological drama film and it is performing well on the digital space

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lost on Zee5

Yami Gautm’s Lost is a thriller film exploring the story of a young woman crime reporter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taj: Divided by Blood on Zee5

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Taj is a period drama following the story of Mughal Emperor Akbar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocket Boys 2 on Sony Liv

The story of Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai is winning hearts

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Naidu on Netflix

Rana Naidu, a dark thriller starring Rana Daggubatti, has attracted audience within a few days of its release

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager on Disney Plus Hotstar

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s web series is considered most watched web show right now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi on Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor’s web series Farzi is one of the trending shows right now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pop Kaun on Disney Plus Hotstar

Pop Kaun is a comedy-drama starring an ensemble cast including Kunal Khemu and Johnny Lever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Urfi Javed put trollers in their place by going bold and bindaas

 

 Find Out More