Kuttey, Pathaan and more Top 10 trending releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more

Check out the list of movies that are performing well on OTT platforms after their theatrical releaseSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey performed averagely at the box office and is now trending on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan emerged as a blockbuster and the spy thriller is a hit on Amazon Prime Video as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Whale is an American psychological drama film and it is performing well on the digital spaceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautm’s Lost is a thriller film exploring the story of a young woman crime reporter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Taj is a period drama following the story of Mughal Emperor AkbarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai is winning heartsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Naidu, a dark thriller starring Rana Daggubatti, has attracted audience within a few days of its releaseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s web series is considered most watched web show right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor’s web series Farzi is one of the trending shows right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pop Kaun is a comedy-drama starring an ensemble cast including Kunal Khemu and Johnny Lever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
