Kuttey star Arjun Kapoor's massive transformation is truly inspiring

Arjun Kapoor has done a stunning transformation for his next movie Kuttey. Here's what he has done for the same. Take a look at his photos which is truly inspirational.

Siddhi Chatterjee

New look for Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor is all up with a sporting new look for his next offering Kuttey which will be a dark comedy movie.

Arjun chops his hair

The actor dropped his inhibitions to play the character for which he went skin deep.

Work in progress

The actor had once shared his young days snap when he was obese. He revealed in his post that he is a work in progress.

Inspired by Salman Khan

The actor was inspired by bhaijaan. Apparently, Salman motivated Arjun to start working out.

Epic transformation

The actor managed to lose oodles of weight before his Bollywood debut film Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Jaw-dropping

The actor has always pushed himself to achieve his fitness targets and goals.

Gym

The actor swears by working out at the gym for his toned body. His hard work has definitely paid off.

Focused

If you check out the old snaps of the star you will see that he was overweight but his dedication has done wonders for him.

Dedication

The actor often posts mirror selfies and shows his sculpted body to his sea of fans.

Arjun's work front

The actor apart from Kuttey has Lady Killer in his kitty and an untitled Jagan Shakti's movie with John Abraham.

