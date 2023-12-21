KWK 8 episode 9: From Nysa Devgn's trolling to the thing actresses always lie about, Top 7 moments

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023

While chit chatting, Karan asked Ajay who was his sworn-in-enemy to which the actor replied, “ Once upon a time it was you.”

Reacting to nepotism, Ajay said, "People don't realize that the generations have worked and worked very hard to reach till here.The struggle is the same for everyone and you have to work hard."

Talking about his daughter Nysa Devgn, Ajay said that nobody likes trolling but because she is a star kid, she has to live with it.

Speaking about Rohit's son Ishaan, the director said, "Yes, he wants to be in movies. He's made up his mind.”

Talking about his 2022 film Cirkus, Shetty said, "When Cirkus didn't do well, Anupam Kher came to my office and he said, After a point in your life when you've worked so much, it's the event that fails, it's not you.”

KJo asked Ajay the one thing actresses lie about, and he quipped, 'My face and body are untouched'

When Karan asks Ajay why he is not spotted at any of the parties, he laughs and makes a sarcastic comment that he is never invited to any of them.

During a candid chat Rohit Shetty revealed that Ajay and Salman are alike and it doesn’t bother them whether their film has been successful or not, both the actors just chill outside their vans and enjoy the process of filmmaking.

