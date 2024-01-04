KWK 8: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor set screens on fire with their sass
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Khushi's calm and grace won many hearts during the lively and emotionally charged conversation.
Khushi mentioned that landing the part of Betty Cooper in The Archies was one of her most emotional experiences.
Speaking about it she said, "I started howling and crying. I knew I wanted to do this for the longest time."
"And in that moment it was like now it was happening for me and it was with Zoya. It was the most ideal situation for me, and so I got emotional."
Khushi's acting debut has won her a lot of praises. Fans are now excited to see her in a major motion picture soon.
Rumor has it that Khushi and Ibrahim Ali Khan could co-star in Sarzameen.
Upon being asked which three individuals are on her speed dial list, Janhvi quickly replied, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhu."
Shikhu is presumably a reference to Shikhar Pahariya, most probably her frequently photographed boyfriend.
