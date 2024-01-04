KWK 8: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor set screens on fire with their sass

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Khushi's calm and grace won many hearts during the lively and emotionally charged conversation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi mentioned that landing the part of Betty Cooper in The Archies was one of her most emotional experiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Speaking about it she said, "I started howling and crying. I knew I wanted to do this for the longest time."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"And in that moment it was like now it was happening for me and it was with Zoya. It was the most ideal situation for me, and so I got emotional."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi's acting debut has won her a lot of praises. Fans are now excited to see her in a major motion picture soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rumor has it that Khushi and Ibrahim Ali Khan could co-star in Sarzameen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upon being asked which three individuals are on her speed dial list, Janhvi quickly replied, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhu."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shikhu is presumably a reference to Shikhar Pahariya, most probably her frequently photographed boyfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From BTS to Star Wars: Top 7 new releases on Disney Plus Hotstar in 2024

 

 Find Out More