KWK 8: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey to grace episode 3?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Koffee with Karan 8 had a successful premiere with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the show.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol featured on the second episode of the show.

As the 3rd episode will be coming out next week, according to reports we will see Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey on the show.

The two young stars are sure to set the show on fire and change the environment to a more playful one as compared to the rest.

According to reports, the show continues to cater for a larger audience, this episode will act as a little something for the younger audience.

This episode will be the 3rd time both the actors will be on the show with both of them giving an appearance once in the 6th and the 7th season.

Sara first appeared in the show with his dad Saif Ali Khan meanwhile the next time was alongside Jahnvi Kapoor.

Ananya Pandey appeared for the first time along with her co-stars from SOTY 2 and next time with Vijay Deverakonda for the promotion of Liger.

The last two episodes of the show were kind of heavy with the Deol brothers sharing their professional problems.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer opened up about their relationship which was heartwarming to listen to.

