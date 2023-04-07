Kylie Jenner sets thirst trap in pink bikini 

Shivani Pawaskar

Apr 07, 2023

Kylie Jenner has grabbed headlines amidst dating rumours with Timothee Chalamet. Duexmoi shared the gossip from a source which was confirmed by a lot more.   

The make-up mogul dropped hot pics online in a pink bikini. 

Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in her pool pictures. 

Kylie Jenner seems unfazed by the dating rumours. 

Just a couple of hours ago, Kylie had shared her pool pics. 

The young socialite seems to be enjoying her time off. 

Kylie posted several pictures online in a pink bikini. 

Kylie also posted some videos on Instagram stories.

Kylie and Timothee are yet to react to their dating rumours. 

The Instagram queen has grabbed attention for pics and dating rumours. 

Thanks For Reading!

