Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Pataudi is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the entertainment industry. She is one of the DIVAs of Bollywood.

Shivani Pawaskar

Kareena's diet secrets revealed

What does Kareena Kapoor Khan do to keep herself fit and fabulous? Today, we will have a dekko at her diet…

Bebo’s love for food

Kareena Kapoor Khan is fond of homemade food. She swears by ‘Ghar ka khana’ over outside food any time, any day.

Kareena’s lunch

Kareena eats seasonal veggies, paneer, dahi-chawal and daal-roti. Kareena loves home-cooked meals only.

Post lunch drink

After a couple of hours of having lunch, Kareena drinks lemon water mixed with black salt, sugar, saffron and a bit of ginger.

Kareena’s dinner plan

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress opts for daal-chawal with ‘ghee’ or Khichdi and curd.

Alternate dinner plan

If not rice, Kareena eats calabash (dudhi) with jowar roti with ghee. She also munches on fruits in between her meals.

