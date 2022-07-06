The Begum of Pataudi is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the entertainment industry. She is one of the DIVAs of Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
What does Kareena Kapoor Khan do to keep herself fit and fabulous? Today, we will have a dekko at her diet…Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan is fond of homemade food. She swears by ‘Ghar ka khana’ over outside food any time, any day.Source: Bollywood
Kareena eats seasonal veggies, paneer, dahi-chawal and daal-roti. Kareena loves home-cooked meals only.Source: Bollywood
After a couple of hours of having lunch, Kareena drinks lemon water mixed with black salt, sugar, saffron and a bit of ginger.Source: Bollywood
The Laal Singh Chaddha actress opts for daal-chawal with ‘ghee’ or Khichdi and curd.Source: Bollywood
If not rice, Kareena eats calabash (dudhi) with jowar roti with ghee. She also munches on fruits in between her meals.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!