Top 10 longest Bollywood movies ever

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is 3 hours 44 minutes long.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is 3 hours and 13 minutes long.

Sangam starring Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, and Vyjanthimala in the lead, has a runtime of 3 hours and 58 minutes.

Mera Naam Joker has a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes.

Mohabbatein has a runtime of 3 hours and 36 minutes.

Hum Saath Saath Hain is 3 hours 48 minutes long.

LOC is 4 hours 15 minutes in length.

Saalam-E-Ishq has a runtime of 3 hours 36 minutes.

Gangs of Wasseypur is the runtime of 5 hours and 21 minutes in total.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is 3 hours 48 minutes long.

