Top 10 longest Bollywood movies ever
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India is 3 hours 44 minutes long.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is 3 hours and 13 minutes long.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sangam starring Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, and Vyjanthimala in the lead, has a runtime of 3 hours and 58 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mera Naam Joker has a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohabbatein has a runtime of 3 hours and 36 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Saath Saath Hain is 3 hours 48 minutes long.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LOC is 4 hours 15 minutes in length.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saalam-E-Ishq has a runtime of 3 hours 36 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur is the runtime of 5 hours and 21 minutes in total.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is 3 hours 48 minutes long.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These were the hit movies that ran long.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There have been many Hindi movies that had a long runtime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 times Rashmika Mandanna looked like a pataka kudi in kurtis
Find Out More